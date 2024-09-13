Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Tim Burton Hall of Fame
0:00
-1:37:59

The Rough Cut Retrospective breaks down Tim Burton's filmography and picks the top 10 to be inducted into his Hall of Fame.
Jackson Mahuron
Sep 13, 2024
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
