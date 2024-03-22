Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dreamworks Animation Rankings
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dreamworks Animation Rankings

In honor of recent releases of "Orion and the Dark" and "Kung Fu Panda 4", Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown look back on nearly 50 Dreamworks animated movies and fight to rank them all.
Jackson Mahuron
Mar 22, 2024
