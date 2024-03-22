Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dreamworks Animation Rankings
In honor of recent releases of "Orion and the Dark" and "Kung Fu Panda 4", Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown look back on nearly 50 Dreamworks animated movies and fight to rank them all.
Mar 22, 2024
