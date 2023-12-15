Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Studio Ghibli Retrospective
0:00
-1:18:21
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Studio Ghibli Retrospective
Jackson Mahuron and Carter Sims dive into the whimsical fantasyland that is Studio Ghibli. They also review Miyazaki's latest feature, "The Boy and the Heron".
Jackson Mahuron
Dec 15, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Follow us on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap

Film Yap

Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Jackson Mahuron

Recent Episodes

5:38
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 8
 • 
Christopher Lloyd
1:19:26
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Fargo
 • 
Jackson Mahuron
5:48
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 1
 • 
Christopher Lloyd
1:42:57
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - DCU Batman Fan Cast
 • 
Jackson Mahuron
1:05:38
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Hunger Games Conversation
 • 
Jackson Mahuron
5:29
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 17
 • 
Christopher Lloyd
1:06:13
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Loki & The Marvels