Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dad Movie Hall of Fame
0:00
-1:42:20

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dad Movie Hall of Fame

It's Father's Day weekend, and the podcast has a resident dad now. The boys enlist the help of their fathers to discuss the quintessential dad movies.
Jackson Mahuron
Jun 14, 2024
Share
Transcript

Follow Us on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E5
  Jackson Mahuron
Interview with Hoosier filmmaker Maurissa Horwitz
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 7
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Star Wars Recast
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 31
  Alec Toombs
Podcast: Seeing Double - Space Jam & Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E4
  Jackson Mahuron