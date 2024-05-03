Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Ryan Gosling Retrospective
0:00
-1:39:59

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Ryan Gosling Retrospective

Sublime! The RCR boys discuss their favorite Ryan Gosling performances as "The Fall Guy" heads to theaters this week.
Jackson Mahuron
May 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Follow us on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 3
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E2
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Disney Platform Fighter Game Pitch
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 26
  Christopher Lloyd
Indy Film Fest: Filmmaker Alex Rodgers
  Christopher Lloyd
The Movie Scorecard — Civil War (2024)
  Mo Hammond
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 19
  Christopher Lloyd