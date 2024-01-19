Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Seeing Double: Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters/Eagle Eye
filmyap.substack.com
1
Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Seeing Double: Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters/Eagle Eye
filmyap.substack.com
1×
0:00
-1:08:03
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Seeing Double: Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters/Eagle Eye
In the dump months of January and February, Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown discuss a double feature of early 2000's flops.
Jan 19, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Seeing Double: Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters/Eagle Eye