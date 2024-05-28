Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E4
0:00
-31:07

Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E4

The season lives on! This week on The Snake Pit, the boys are drafting Pixar characters to fill a war squadron. Who's cast of characters would be the strongest army?
Jackson Mahuron
May 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Follow Us on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 24
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Mad Max: Fury Road
  Jackson Mahuron
The Movie Scorecard - Challengers (2024)
  Mo Hammond
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 17
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Planet of the Apes Conversation
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E3
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 10
  Christopher Lloyd