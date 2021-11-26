After all that turkey, family togetherness and Black Friday shopping, many people turn to the movies for a release — and there are so many new offerings out this week reviewed by Film Yap! So here’s a quick a roundup; just click the individual image to read the full review.

And please — while you're filled with the holiday spirit of generosity, consider supporting Film Yap by buying a subscription for yourself… or a friend!

Give a gift subscription

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Critic Alec Toombs gives the boot to this "Resident Evil" reboot.

8-Bit Christmas

"8-Bit Christmas" plays out like a hybrid of "A Christmas Story," "The Princess Bride" and "The Wizard" and it made this critic feel like a kid again.

ReelBob: 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

There's a gift for every movie buff you know in my annual holiday gift guide — from Hobbits to the Wolf Man and from Christmas specials to Richard Pryor. Check 'em all out.

On Disc: Melvin Van Peebles -- Essential Films

The new Criterion Collection of the iconic Black filmmaker's work is a must-have for fans of the actor/director writer, says WFYI's Matthew Socey.

Encanto

Combining the classical journey of self-discovery with the wondrous theme of magic, the latest Disney animated adventure is fun for the whole family.

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion's first feature film in 12 years is a disquieting meditation on power, sexuality and ownership, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in a masterful performance sure to divide.

House of Gucci

Adorned with sex and scandal, “Gucci” explores the infamous family without taking itself too seriously.

C'mon C'mon

In one of the most grounded films of the year, C'mon C'mon's tale of human connection will deeply resonate with anyone when viewing Mike Mills' latest drama.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock's brooding ex-convict thriller doesn't have as much to say as it seems to think it does.

Julia

This documentary about the legendary cook is a feast for the soul.

Hawkeye

Marvel's latest superhero breakout series features the sharpshooter in a slow-starting but satisfying passing of the torch to a next-gen replacement.

The Humans

Stephen Karam's directorial debut is anchored by strong performances and an uncomfortable atmosphere

Another Take: Encanto

Disney's latest animated outing is full of bright colors and energy, but the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda are surprisingly flat and the movie's internal logic falters.

Odd Trilogies Podcast: The Rise of Chloé Zhao

Logan & Andy dive into the meteoric rise of one of the most exciting directors today.

The AV Room: Indy Now-- November 24

On a special edition of "Indy Now," Christopher Lloyd is joined by junior critics Joel and Cameron to review "Encanto," "Hawkeye," "The Power of the Dog," "C'mon, C'mon," "House of Gucci" and "Julia."

A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is a story that weaves a magical tale of hope and how the power of belief is stronger than we realize.

Bruised

Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with the formulaic but affecting Netflix original film "Bruised."

