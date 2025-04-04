Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 4
Christopher Lloyd is joined by junior film critics to assess "A Minecraft Movie" plus looks at other new releases including "The Friend," "Freaky Tales," "Bob Trevino Likes It" and "Hell of a Summer."
Apr 04, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
