The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 4
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 4

Christopher Lloyd is joined by junior film critics to assess "A Minecraft Movie" plus looks at other new releases including "The Friend," "Freaky Tales," "Bob Trevino Likes It" and "Hell of a Summer."
Apr 04, 2025
