Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 19
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 19
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd reviews new releases "Fly Me to the Moon," "Sorry/Not Sorry," "Sing Sing" and "Longlegs."
Jul 12, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 19