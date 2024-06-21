Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 21
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 21
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd looks at new releases including "The Bikeriders," "Thelma," "The Exorcism," "Ghostlight" and "Welcome to Marwen," plus "IF" and "Chinatown" on home video!
Jun 21, 2024
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
