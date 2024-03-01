Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 1
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 1
This week on FOX59 Christopher Lloyd reviews "Dune Part Two," "The Peasants," "Asleep in My Palm" and "Spaceman," plus
Mar 1, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 1