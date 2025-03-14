Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 14
Critic Christopher Lloyd offers his take on this week's theatrical and streaming releases: "Novocaine," "Black Bag," "Opus," "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" and "The Wheel of Time."
Mar 14, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post