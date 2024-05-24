Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 24
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 24
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd (& special guest critics) review "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," "Atlas," "The Beach Boys," "Babes" and "The Garfield Movie."
May 24, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 24