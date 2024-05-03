Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 3
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 3
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd reviews "The Fall Guy," "Tarot," "The Idea of You" and "Turtles All the Way Down," plus a special "Mean Girls" 4K giveaway!
May 03, 2024
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
