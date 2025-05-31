Film Yap

The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 30
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 30

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new releases including "Bring Her Back," "The New Boy," "Karate Kid: Legends" and "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life."
Christopher Lloyd
May 31, 2025
Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

