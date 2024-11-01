Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1
Christopher Lloyd scopes out new film releases including "Hitpig!", "Here," "Absolution," "Amelia Pérez" and "Anora."
Nov 01, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1