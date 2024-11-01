Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1
0:00
-7:27

The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1

Christopher Lloyd scopes out new film releases including "Hitpig!", "Here," "Absolution," "Amelia Pérez" and "Anora."
Nov 01, 2024
Share

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 25
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Scream
  Jackson Mahuron
The Movie Scorecard - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  Mo Hammond
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Seeing Double - Scooby-Doo 2/Gremlins 2
  Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 years
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11
  Christopher Lloyd