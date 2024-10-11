Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11
This week on FOX59's Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd presents his picks for Heartland Film Festival.
Oct 11, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11