Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 13
0:00
-5:27

The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 13

For the three-year anniversary of Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd picks the movies this fall season he's anticipating most.
Christopher Lloyd
Sep 13, 2024
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Tim Burton Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Movie Mailbag Extravaganza
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 6
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 30
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - The Alphabet Movie Draft
  Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen
  Christopher Lloyd and Brian G. Hartz
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 23
  Christopher Lloyd