Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Is Web the future of film criticism?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:49
-17:49

Yap Rewind: Is Web the future of film criticism?

Though it may seem like a silly question now, 15 years ago our podcast asked whether the Internet was a viable format for movie reviews. We think we learned the answer!
Christopher Lloyd
Apr 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 4
Podcast: Seeing Double- Nacho Libre/Shallow Hal
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Movie Sequel Madness
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 28
Interview, "Audrey's Children" director Ami Canaan Mann
  Christopher Lloyd
The Movie Scorecard: Novocaine
  Mo Hammond
Yap Rewind: Crappy actors who made good
  Christopher Lloyd