Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yap Rewind: Is Web the future of film criticism?
Though it may seem like a silly question now, 15 years ago our podcast asked whether the Internet was a viable format for movie reviews. We think we learned the answer!
Apr 07, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post