Yap Rewind: When franchises reboot
Yap Rewind: When franchises reboot

In taking note of the re-release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," we look back to an archive podcast about how it hits when legacy franchises reboot.
Christopher Lloyd
Apr 21, 2025
Christopher Lloyd
