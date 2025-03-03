Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap: Oscars reaction 2025!
Yap vs. Yap: Oscars reaction 2025!

Join Christopher Lloyd, Alec Toombs and Reed Mathis as they hash through the 2025 Academy Awards -- the surprises, the snubs and the snark.
Christopher Lloyd
Mar 03, 2025
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
