Share this postYap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapYap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen1Share this postYap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-31:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on ScreenBrian Hartz and Christopher Lloyd of Film Yap talk about "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seasons 1 and 2, as well as other adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien to the screen.Christopher Lloyd and Brian G. HartzAug 28, 20241Share this postYap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShare this discussionYap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydBrian G. HartzRecent EpisodesThe AV Room: Indy Now -- August 23Aug 23 • Christopher LloydPodcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation Aug 23 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- August 16Aug 16 • Christopher LloydPodcast: Seeing Double - John Carter & The Lone Ranger Aug 16 • Jackson MahuronThe Movie Scorecard: Deadpool & WolverineAug 14 • Mo HammondThe AV Room: Indy Now -- August 9Aug 9 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Movie OlympicsAug 9 • Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen