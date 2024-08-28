Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen
Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen

Brian Hartz and Christopher Lloyd of Film Yap talk about "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seasons 1 and 2, as well as other adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien to the screen.
Christopher Lloyd
and
Brian G. Hartz
Aug 28, 2024
