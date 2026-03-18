After Oscar reaction

Film YapAfter Oscar reaction11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:03:28-1:03:28Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.After Oscar reactionThey've been following the Academy Awards race closely since January, so now critics Nate Richard and Ben Sears wrap things up with their thoughts on the 2026 Oscars.Nate RichardMar 18, 20261ShareTranscriptPick your platform: listen above or watch the video below! You can also listen on your favorite streaming channels.Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNate RichardRecent EpisodesThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 13Mar 14 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Casablanca Mar 13 • Jackson MahuronOscar Race: Final thoughtsMar 11 • Nate RichardYap Rewind: Looking back at the 2016 OscarsMar 9 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 6Mar 7 • Christopher LloydPodcast- The Rough Cut Retrospective - Sports Movie Draft Mar 6 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- February 27Feb 28 • Christopher Lloyd