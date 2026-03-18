Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
After Oscar reaction
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-1:03:28

After Oscar reaction

They've been following the Academy Awards race closely since January, so now critics Nate Richard and Ben Sears wrap things up with their thoughts on the 2026 Oscars.
Nate Richard's avatar
Nate Richard
Mar 18, 2026

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