Interview, "Moana 2" layout artist John Hasbrook
Interview, "Moana 2" layout artist John Hasbrook

The filmmaker talks about going from being an Indiana kid who loved to draw to working on high-profile Marvel Universe and Disney animation films.
Christopher Lloyd
Nov 25, 2024
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

