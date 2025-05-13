Film Yap

Interview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie Laymon

Alec Toombs sits down for a quick chat with the filmmaker behind his favorite movie of 2025 thus far. "Bob Trevino Likes It" is currently available on VOD.
Alec Toombs
May 13, 2025
Check out Alec Toombs’ five-star review of “Bob Trevino Likes It”:

