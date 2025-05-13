Interview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie Laymon

Share this postFilm YapInterview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie LaymonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postFilm YapInterview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie LaymonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreInterview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie LaymonAlec Toombs sits down for a quick chat with the filmmaker behind his favorite movie of 2025 thus far. "Bob Trevino Likes It" is currently available on VOD.Alec ToombsMay 13, 2025Share this postFilm YapInterview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie LaymonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscript1×0:00-7:11Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Check out Alec Toombs’ five-star review of “Bob Trevino Likes It”: Bob Trevino Likes ItAlec Toombs·Apr 2Read full storyFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFilm YapInterview with "Bob Trevino Likes It" writer/producer/director Tracie LaymonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesPodcast: Echo Base Intel - Andor S2: Ep. 7-9May 11 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Thunderbolts* May 9 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 9May 9 • Christopher LloydYap Rewind: The State of the Superhero MovieMay 5 • Christopher LloydPodcast: Echo Base Intel - Andor S2: Ep. 4-6May 5 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerPodcast: Echo Base Intel -Star Wars: Tales of the UnderworldMay 5 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerPodcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - The Last Jedi Talk AlongMay 4 • Jackson Mahuron
