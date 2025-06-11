Film Yap

Film Yap

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with "The Unholy Trilogy" producer/director Richard Gray

The film stars Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard and opens in theaters beginning Friday, June 13.
Alec Toombs's avatar
Alec Toombs
Jun 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture