Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Revisiting the Sith
0:00
-42:22

Podcast: Revisiting the Sith

Caine and Luke take a look back as the 20th Anniversary of "Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith" hits theaters.
Caine Gardner's avatar
Lucas Gardner's avatar
Caine Gardner
and
Lucas Gardner
Apr 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture