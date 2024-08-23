Film Yap
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation
In space, no one can hear you scream! With the recent release of 'Alien Romulus', the RCR crew discusses all 7 installments in the 'Alien' franchise.
Jackson Mahuron
Aug 23, 2024
