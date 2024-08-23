Share this post
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation
In space, no one can hear you scream! With the recent release of 'Alien Romulus', the RCR crew discusses all 7 installments in the 'Alien' franchise.
Aug 23, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation