Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Dr. Strangelove
0:00
-1:20:55

Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Dr. Strangelove

Gentlemen, you can't fight in here, this is the war room! The RCR boys dive into one of their top 100 movies "Dr. Strangelove" on its 60th anniversary.
Jackson Mahuron
Jul 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 19
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Pirates of the Caribbean Conversation
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 3
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2024 Mid Year Movie Recap
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 21
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
  Jackson Mahuron