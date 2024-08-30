Film Yap
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - The Alphabet Movie Draft
It's Carter Sims' birthday, which means the RCR crew is drafting 52 movies to fit into their fictional movie theater lineup. The catch? Only two movies per letter of the alphabet are allowed.
Jackson Mahuron
Aug 30, 2024
