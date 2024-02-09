Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double- Get Smart & The Green Hornet
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: Seeing Double- Get Smart & The Green Hornet
In this week of Seeing Double, Carter Sims and Jackson Mahuron discuss the early 2000's reboots of 1960's action comedy series, and play a game to see who can name the most sidekicks in film.
Feb 9, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Podcast: Seeing Double- Get Smart & The Green Hornet