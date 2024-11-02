Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Stephen King Adaptations
0:00
-1:49:03

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Stephen King Adaptations

The RCR boys round out the spooky season by discussing their favorite King classics such as 'The Shining', 'The Green Mile', and 'The Mist'.
Jackson Mahuron
Nov 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify!

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 25
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Scream
  Jackson Mahuron
The Movie Scorecard - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  Mo Hammond
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Seeing Double - Scooby-Doo 2/Gremlins 2
  Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 years
  Christopher Lloyd