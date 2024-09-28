Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Francis Ford Coppola Hall of Fame
0:00
-1:58:44

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Francis Ford Coppola Hall of Fame

With the controversial release of 'Megalopolis', the RCR boys discuss Coppola's filmography and induct ten of his films into his own hall of fame.
Jackson Mahuron
Sep 28, 2024
