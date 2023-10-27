Oct 27 • 1HR 23M

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Martin Scorsese Hall of Fame

You talking to me? Jackson Mahuron and Carter Sims revisit the illustrious filmography of Martin Scorsese and determine his top 10 movies.

 
0:00
-1:22:58
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Jackson Mahuron
Episode details
Comments

Follow us on Spotify!

Share