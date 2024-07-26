Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2000's Oscar Winner Draft
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2000's Oscar Winner Draft
With the Summer Olympics starting this week, the RCR boys enter their own movie podcast olympic series with "Kody and Korbin Have a Podcast".
Jul 26, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2000's Oscar Winner Draft