Nov 3 • 1HR 12M

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Inside Out

Bing Bong! Jackson Mahuron and Carter Sims discuss maybe the most profound and intelligent of Pixar's filmography: Inside Out

 
0:00
-1:11:52
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Film Yap to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Jackson Mahuron
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Episode details
Comments
Transcript

Follow us on Spotify!

Share