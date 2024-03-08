Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dune: Part 2
0:00
-1:38:32

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dune: Part 2

Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown discuss the new Dune: Part 2, compare it to other famous sequels, and play a game about Letterboxd credits.
Jackson Mahuron
Mar 8, 2024
