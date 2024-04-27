Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Disney Platform Fighter Game Pitch
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Disney Platform Fighter Game Pitch
Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown sift through the Disney owned IP to create a 40 character roster fighting game.
Apr 27, 2024
Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Disney Platform Fighter Game Pitch
filmyap.substack.com
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Disney Platform Fighter Game Pitch