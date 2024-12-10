Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Podcast: The Skeleton Crew Ep 1-2
Caine Gardner enlists his son, Luke, to see if the newest kid-friendly Star Wars franchise on Disney+ truly has the Force.
Dec 10, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Appears in episode
Caine Gardner
Recent Episodes
