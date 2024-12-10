Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Skeleton Crew Ep 1-2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:50
-32:50

Podcast: The Skeleton Crew Ep 1-2

Caine Gardner enlists his son, Luke, to see if the newest kid-friendly Star Wars franchise on Disney+ truly has the Force.
Caine Gardner
Dec 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Caine Gardner
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 6
Podcast: Seeing Double - Hot Frosty/Jack Frost
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S2E2
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Wicked
  Jackson Mahuron
Interview, "Moana 2" layout artist John Hasbrook
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 22
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Ridley Scott Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron