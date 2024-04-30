Share this post
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E2
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E2
The cowboys are back for episode 2 of the inaugural season of "The Snake Pit". Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown draft and debate which nicktoons would make the best baseball players.
Apr 30, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E2