Nov 10 • 35M
Superhero Movies: Powers Fading?
Christopher Lloyd is joined by Ben Sears of The Movie State to talk about "The Marvels" and if superhero movies are finally losing their power over audiences.
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Episode details
Comments
Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.