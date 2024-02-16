Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- February 16
filmyap.substack.com
This week on FOX59 Christopher Lloyd takes a peek at "Land of Bad," "Bob Marley: One Love," "Madame Web," "The Taste of Things," "Bleeding Love" and Oscar-nominated shorts.
Feb 16, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
