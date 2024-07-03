Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 3
0:00
-5:45

The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 3

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new releases "Despicable Me 4," "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," "MaXXXine" and "Sounds of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot," plus "Anchorman" on 4K!
Christopher Lloyd
Jul 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2024 Mid Year Movie Recap
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 21
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
  Jackson Mahuron
The Movie Scorecard - Bad Boys 4 - Ride or Die
  Mo Hammond
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dad Movie Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E5
  Jackson Mahuron