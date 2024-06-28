Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
0:00
-7:03

The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd surveys new theatrical releases "A Quiet Place: Day One," "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1," "Janet Planet," "Kinds of Kindness" and "Daddio."
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2024 Mid Year Movie Recap
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 21
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
  Jackson Mahuron
The Movie Scorecard - Bad Boys 4 - Ride or Die
  Mo Hammond
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dad Movie Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E5
  Jackson Mahuron
Interview with Hoosier filmmaker Maurissa Horwitz
  Christopher Lloyd