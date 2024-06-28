Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd surveys new theatrical releases "A Quiet Place: Day One," "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1," "Janet Planet," "Kinds of Kindness" and "Daddio."
Jun 28, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
