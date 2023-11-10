Nov 10 • 6M
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 10
This week on FOX59 Christopher Lloyd reviews "The Marvels," "The Holdovers," "Four Daughters," "The Knife Before Christmas" "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life" + Indy LGBT Film Fest!
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Episode details
Comments
Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.