Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 8
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 8
Christopher Lloyd reviews new theatrical releases including "Heretic," "Blitz," "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," "Small Things Like These" and "Memoir of a Snail."
Nov 08, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- November 8