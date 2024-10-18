Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18

Christopher Lloyd checks out the lineup of new theatrical and streaming releases including "We Live in Time," "Brothers, "Shrinking" season 2, "Smile 2" and "Rumours."
Christopher Lloyd
Oct 18, 2024
Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

