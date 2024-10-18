Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
Share this post
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18
filmyap.substack.com
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18
Christopher Lloyd checks out the lineup of new theatrical and streaming releases including "We Live in Time," "Brothers, "Shrinking" season 2, "Smile 2" and "Rumours."
Oct 18, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 18