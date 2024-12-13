Film Yap
Yap Rewind: The Tyranny of the Six-Pack
Yap Rewind: The Tyranny of the Six-Pack

Between the CEO slayer with killer abs and Aaron Taylor-Johnson flaunting his terraced tummy in "Kraven the Hunter," it seems a good time to revive an old podcast about male bodies onscreen.
Christopher Lloyd
Dec 13, 2024
We have quite an expansive archive of old podcasts that aired on Film Yap between 2009-2016 or so that were lost to the web when we moved to Substack a few years ago. I still have the archive, and have been pondering making some of them available again.

The events of the last week brought one immediately to mind: a funny/serious discussion between myself and the late, great Edward Johnson-Ott about cinematic depiction of male beauty — specifically, the fixation on having a midsection that’s not just lean and athletic, but sculpted into the much-desired “six pack.”

Watching Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s especially egregious flaunting of his abs in the new “Kraven the Hunter,” paired with the accused healthcare CEO who half the country wants to give a pass because of a similarly bumpy-bellied physique, it seems like a good time to revisit the podcast.

Hence, introducing the Yap Rewind. I’ll try to make this a semi-regular feature going forward.

