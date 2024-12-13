Yap Rewind: The Tyranny of the Six-Pack

We have quite an expansive archive of old podcasts that aired on Film Yap between 2009-2016 or so that were lost to the web when we moved to Substack a few years ago. I still have the archive, and have been pondering making some of them available again.

The events of the last week brought one immediately to mind: a funny/serious discussion between myself and the late, great Edward Johnson-Ott about cinematic depiction of male beauty — specifically, the fixation on having a midsection that’s not just lean and athletic, but sculpted into the much-desired “six pack.”

Watching Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s especially egregious flaunting of his abs in the new “Kraven the Hunter,” paired with the accused healthcare CEO who half the country wants to give a pass because of a similarly bumpy-bellied physique, it seems like a good time to revisit the podcast.

Hence, introducing the Yap Rewind. I’ll try to make this a semi-regular feature going forward.

