Share this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?filmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapYap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?Share this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?filmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-19:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Yap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?Christopher Lloyd and Alec Toombs talk about Tom Hanks' impertinent remarks on movie reviewers, and ask what is the proper relationship between critics and filmmakers?Christopher Lloyd and Alec ToombsNov 10, 2024Share this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?filmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionYap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?filmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesPodcast: The Snake Pit - S2E1 Nov 9 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- November 8Nov 8Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Stephen King Adaptations Nov 2 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- November 1Nov 1The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 25Oct 25Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - ScreamOct 25 • Jackson MahuronThe Movie Scorecard - Beetlejuice BeetlejuiceOct 23 • Mo Hammond
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?