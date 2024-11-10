Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Are movie critics really c*cksuckers?

Christopher Lloyd and Alec Toombs talk about Tom Hanks' impertinent remarks on movie reviewers, and ask what is the proper relationship between critics and filmmakers?
Christopher Lloyd
and
Alec Toombs
Nov 10, 2024
Christopher Lloyd
Alec Toombs
